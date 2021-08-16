Porth Neigwl: More safety measures needed at site of beach death, says witness
By Matthew Richards
BBC News
- Published
A man who saw an unsuccessful attempt to save a man's life on a beach says more safety warnings are needed there.
Bryn Dando was on Porth Neigwl, near Abersoch, during the incident earlier this month and said he would like to see lifeguards on duty full time.
Police have confirmed that a man, who has not been named, died after being pulled from the sea earlier this month.
Gwynedd council said signs warned visitors of hazards at the beach, which is also called Hell's Mouth.
A team including the coastguard, police and paramedics as well as members of the public tried for two hours to revive the man after pulling him from the sea.
"I like to see more descriptive signage of the dangers, telling you what to look out for for - waves not breaking in a particular area or something like that," Mr Dando said.
"I'd like people to fund whatever they can, even if it's a couple of pounds a month via direct debit for the coastguard, lifeguard or air ambulance."
Mr Dando also thought there should be a memorial to the man who died to help direct people to the safety warnings.
A Gwynedd council spokesperson said: "As a council we extend our deepest condolences to the family of the individual who passed away... at this extremely sad time.
"Warning signs are in place which refer to specific hazards at this location including strong currents and large breaking waves. The signage also informs the public that the beach is not supervised.
"We urge all members of the public to be mindful of such hazards, to be very careful and take notice of specific information, guidance and warning signs."