Hollywood-style sign in Wrexham is a whodunnit
A Hollywood-style sign has been erected in Wrexham, with those behind it a mystery.
Huge white lettering spelling out the name of the north Wales town was spotted on the slag heap at Bersham Bank colliery tip, near Rhostyllen.
Social media speculation has linked it to Wrexham AFC - which is owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
But so far everyone contacted insisted it had "nothing" to do with them or failed to reply.
'Any publicity is good'
Council worker Joe Edwards saw the sign when he was driving along the A483 with his girlfriend Chel Humphreys, 21, on Sunday.
They decided to take a closer look and travelled up to the slag heap where it currently stands.
The 22-year-old Wrexham AFC season ticket holder said: "When we went up there, some workmen were just finishing up.
"We asked who was doing it and they just said 'us'. They didn't say the company or anything.
"They weren't anything to do with the council either."
Despite not knowing who was behind it, Joe - who has had a season ticket for 15 years - said "any publicity is good for the club".
'Hollywood of Europe'
Wrexham AFC's Twitter account retweeted and shared images of the sign - including drone footage taken by a professional videographer.
In one message, the club wrote: "Wrexham, it's always been the Hollywood of Europe, apparently…"
However, the club is yet to respond to several queries about whether it was involved.
Margaret Jones, who helps run the nearby Bersham Colliery mining museum, said she was also aware of the sign but had "no idea" who was behind it.
Wrexham council has been contacted for comment.