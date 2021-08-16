BBC News

Cardiff man, 19, admits raping woman in Bute park

Published
image sourceGetty Images
image captionPolice were called to the park in Cardiff city centre in the early hours of 15 July

A 19-year-old man has admitted raping a woman in a city park last month.

Tyler Higgins, from Brithdir Street in Cardiff, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape in the city's Bute Park.

Cardiff crown court heard the attack happened during the early hours of 15 July.

Higgins was remanded in custody until 2 September after the judge ordered reports to be prepared ahead of sentencing.

