Cardiff man, 19, admits raping woman in Bute park
- Published
A 19-year-old man has admitted raping a woman in a city park last month.
Tyler Higgins, from Brithdir Street in Cardiff, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape in the city's Bute Park.
Cardiff crown court heard the attack happened during the early hours of 15 July.
Higgins was remanded in custody until 2 September after the judge ordered reports to be prepared ahead of sentencing.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.