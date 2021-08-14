Anglesey: Rescued woman 'very fortunate' to be alive
- Published
A woman was "very fortunate" to survive after drifting out to sea on an inflatable off the north Wales coast.
A kayaker spotted Wendy Goddard in the water after she had floated away from the beach at Lligwy on Anglesey on Friday,
The paddler stayed with her until an RNLI crew from nearby Moelfre arrived at the scene.
Writing on Facebook, Ms Goddard said: "I'm the idiot that went out. Never again. Please, please learn by this."
RNLI Moelfre said they were alerted to reports of a "capsized inflatable" off Lligwy just before 15.00 BST.
A crew was underway within five minutes and arrived at the scene to find a man in a kayak who was attempting "to rescue" Ms Goddard, who is from from Reading in Berkshire.
A medical assessment revealed she was "OK" despite being in the water "for some time" without a life jacket.
Lifeboat helm Dwynwen Parry said: "The lady was very fortunate that someone saw it happening, and it wasn't until she reached the safety of the shore the realism of what had happened really hit her.
"If you ever find yourself in a similar situation, stay on/in the Inflatable until you are rescued - never jump in and swim ashore.
"She was one fortunate lady."