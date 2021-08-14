Two boys arrested after Cardiff football field attack
- Published
Two boys have been arrested after a teenager was stabbed while playing football in a Cardiff park.
A 15-year-old boy was left with a number of non-life-threatening injuries after the incident in Grangetown on Thursday.
On Saturday, South Wales Police confirmed two teenagers, aged 16 and 14, were in custody in connection with the investigation.
The force has also renewed an appeal for any witnesses to come forward.
The 15-year-old victim was left with injuries, including a puncture wound to his leg, following the incident at The Marl at about 19:30 on Thursday.
Witnesses had said they saw a group of about 10 young men assault the boy before running off towards Channel View Leisure Centre.