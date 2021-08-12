Bridgend: Murder probe launched as boy, 2, dies
- Published
A murder probe has been launched following the death of a two-year-old boy.
The child was taken to University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, after being found in a critical condition at an address in Broadlands, Bridgend, at about 20:30 BST on Wednesday.
A 31-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
Police said they were not currently looking for anyone else.
Det Ch Insp Matt Davies, of South Wales Police, said he understood the events would have "caused concerns in the local community".
"I must stress we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with this matter at this time," he said.
"The family continue to be supported by dedicated family liaison officers and I would appeal to people to refrain from speculating on social media at what is a very difficult time for all concerned."