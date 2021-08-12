Cat of the year: Three-legged Minty wins charity award
A three-legged cat who helps a six-year-old boy with learning difficulties has been named cat of the year.
Minty, from Holywell, Flintshire, beat hundreds of other felines to win the top prize at the National Cat Awards, held by charity Cats Protection.
He claimed top spot due to his "special bond" with six-year-old Connor, who has severe learning difficulties.
Connor's mum, Siobhan, said: "I'm over the moon that Minty has been recognised for the special cat that he is."
"He is a huge part of our family unit and it is lovely to share the unique bond the boys have," she added.
"Minty demonstrates how clever, affectionate and dependable cats can be. We can always rely on him to make everything better, and he is the best friend that Connor needs and deserves."
Nine-year-old Minty was recognised by Cats Protection for the support he gives Connor, who also has a range of medical conditions, including ataxic cerebral palsy.
The cat, who lost a leg in a road accident, helps Connor cope with daily life, from keeping him settled at meal times to providing a calming presence at bedtime.
Despite his missing leg, Minty has even helped Connor learn to climb the stairs.
"Having only three legs never stops Minty enjoying life, and I think that rubs off on Connor," Siobhan said.
"Together, they are unstoppable, whatever comes their way. Minty's a really inspirational cat and we love him to bits."