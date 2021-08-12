Bridgend: Attempted murder arrest as boy, 2, critically ill in hospital
Police have launched an investigation after a two-year-old boy was taken to hospital in critical condition.
A 31-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is in custody, police said.
Officers attended an address in the Broadlands area of Bridgend shortly before 08:00 BST on Wednesday.
The boy was taken the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff where he remains in a critical condition.