Bridgend: Attempted murder arrest as boy, 2, critically ill in hospital

image captionOfficers were called to an address in Bridgend on Wednesday evening

Police have launched an investigation after a two-year-old boy was taken to hospital in critical condition.

A 31-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is in custody, police said.

Officers attended an address in the Broadlands area of Bridgend shortly before 08:00 BST on Wednesday.

The boy was taken the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff where he remains in a critical condition.

