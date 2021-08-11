Mumbles: Boy, 12, in hospital after open-top bus crash
- Published
A 12-year-old boy remains in hospital after an open-top bus hit a tree in Mumbles.
The crash happened at Mumbles Road, near Knab Rock, at about 14:30 BST on Tuesday and the road was shut for several hours but has since reopened.
The boy was air-lifted to University Hospital Wales, Cardiff, where he is being treated. His injuries are not life threatening.
Another person was taken to Morriston Hospital in Swansea.
Seven other passengers were assessed and discharged at the scene and nobody sustained any life-threatening or life-changing injuries, South Wales Police said.
The bus involved was one of First Cymru's "Cymru Coasters", operating between Swansea Bus Station and Bracelet Bay, near Mumbles Pier.
A First Cymru spokesman said the company was working closely with emergency services to investigate the crash.