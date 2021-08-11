Gower salt marsh lamb receives protected status
Lamb from the salt marshes of south Wales has become the first product to join Cornish pasties and Melton Mowbray pies in the foodie hall of fame since Brexit.
Gower salt marsh lamb received a Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) under a scheme preventing imitation.
Geographical indication (GI) marks a product's "authenticity and origin".
There are now 17 GIs in Wales including Anglesey sea salt, Carmarthen ham and Pembrokeshire early potatoes.
Dan and Will Pritchard from Weobley Castle Farm are the third generation producing Gower salt marsh lamb, rearing about 1,000 each year.
They said specific vegetation on the Gower Peninsula created meat with a flavour of samphire and sea lavender.
Historically, the north Gower salt marshes have supported thousands of sheep and are currently grazed by 3,500 lambs a year.
It is a seasonal product available from June until the end of December.
"This recognition means that the reputation of our regional product is protected, and it helps us promote traditional agricultural practices and eliminate non-genuine products," the farmers said.
'Fantastic'
Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said it was "fantastic to see Gower salt marsh lamb added to the list of iconic products from Wales".
"Guaranteeing the authenticity of Welsh food and drink helps cement our reputation for quality both at home and in new international markets," he said.
Since leaving the EU, the UK government has become responsible for ensuring cultural products are given protection.
UK Food Minister Victoria Prentis said GIs "guarantee quality and excellence for food lovers at home and around the world".