Aberystwyth: Man airlifted to hospital after window fall
A man has been airlifted to hospital after suffering "traumatic injuries" when he fell from a window.
Dyfed-Powys Police said he fell from a building in North Road, Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, shortly before 11:00 BST.
He was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff by air ambulance for further treatment, the Welsh ambulance service said.
His current condition is not yet known. Police said North Road was closed until about 13:00.