Mumbles: Two in hospital after open-top bus crash
- Published
Two people have been taken to hospital after an open-top bus crashed into a tree in Mumbles, Swansea.
The crash happened at Mumbles Road, near Knab Rock, at about 14:30 BST on Tuesday and the road was shut, with people advised to avoid the area.
One person was taken by air to University Hospital Wales, Cardiff, and the other by road to Morriston Hospital in Swansea.
Several other passengers were assessed and discharged at the scene.
None are life-threatening or life-changing, South Wales Police said.
Bob Morgan from West Cross, Swansea, was visiting Mumbles with his granddaughter when the crash happened, and said the injuries appeared minor.
"There were around 20 people on the bus," he said.
"They seemed to be walking wounded. I saw some young lads being treated for chest injuries and minor head injuries. Others were in shock.
"I saw an elderly lady who was sat down in shock."
The bus involved is one of First Cymru's "Cymru Coasters", operating between Swansea Bus Station and Bracelet Bay, near Mumbles Pier.
A First Cymru spokesman said: "We can confirm one of our vehicles operating the Swansea to Mumbles service was involved in a collision earlier this afternoon.
"Following the incident the operator immediately implemented its emergency procedures and sent representatives to the scene to provide support to those involved and the emergency services.
"We will work closely with the emergency services as part of our investigation."