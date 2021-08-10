Thirteen Covid deaths during week in Wales
There were 13 deaths registered involving Covid in the latest week in Wales, three fewer than the previous week, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
A total of 7,941 Covid deaths have been registered in the pandemic up to 30 July, which rises to 7,952 when deaths occurring in following days are added.
Deaths from all causes were above normal for a second week running.
A similar pattern with so-called "excess deaths" was seen across the UK.
Where did the deaths occur?
Rhondda Cynon Taf had three deaths, in a hospital, care home and a person's own home.
It brings the total in the area during the pandemic to 895 - the highest in Wales and the seventh highest mortality rate across England and Wales.
There were two deaths in hospital in Wrexham and one in Denbighshire in the Betsi Cadwaladr area.
There were another two deaths in Carmarthenshire, including one of a care home resident.
Deaths elsewhere included two in hospital of patients from Blaenau Gwent.
So-called excess deaths, which compare all registered deaths with previous years, were above average for a second week. They have been below average for 17 of the past 22 weeks. There were 75 deaths above the five-year average in the latest week.
Looking at the number of deaths we would normally expect to see at this point in a typical year is seen as a reliable measure of the pandemic.
The number of deaths from all causes in Wales rose to 641 in the week ending 30 July, with 2% mentioning Covid on the death certificate.
Deaths were also above average in all UK nations for the week, and for the first time since February they were above average in hospitals.
Meanwhile deaths involving Covid had risen in seven out of the nine English regions.
When looking across the course of the pandemic so far, there have been 51,328 deaths from all causes in Wales, with 7,941 (15.5%) mentioning Covid-19 on the death certificate.
When deaths occurring but registered later are counted, the total rises to 7,592. This was 5,120 deaths above the five-year average.
It can take a few days for deaths to be registered and ONS publishes figures involving deaths in different settings, including hospices and people's own homes. When Covid is suspected or confirmed as contributing to death by a doctor, it is mentioned on the death certificate as being "involved". In more than 87% of these cases it was the underlying cause too, so we can say death was "due to" Covid.
Third wave bringing far fewer deaths
We can see the distinct waves of the pandemic in Wales. Although still tragic, the number of deaths has fallen considerably in the third wave, thanks to the vaccination programme.
The first wave over two months - March to May 2020 - brought more than 2,100 deaths involving Covid. The peak came on 12 April with 73 deaths.
The second wave was more sustained - over almost four months from late-October to the end of February, there were more than 4,800 deaths. The peak came on 11 January, when there were 83 deaths.
The third wave - since the start of June - has brought a total of 51 deaths so far. There were 29 days during the second wave when the number of deaths each day was higher than this total.
The daily average in the week up to 30 July was 2.4 deaths a day.