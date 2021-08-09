Cardiff man's plea after Covid claims three family members
A Cardiff man who lost three close family members to Covid is urging people to get vaccinated.
Francis Goncalves lost his brother, father and mother all within a week in Portugal after they caught the virus at a family meal.
All three refused to get the jab, and Mr Goncalves blamed misinformation from anti-vaccination campaigners.
The chef said:: "They hadn't taken up the opportunity to get vaccinated because they were afraid."
To add to Mr Goncalves' grief, he was initially unable to travel to Portugal because of lockdown restrictions.
While he was stuck in the UK, his father Basil, 73, mother Charmagne, 65, and brother Shaul, 40, all ended up in hospital and quickly deteriorated.
'They were afraid'
His brother died on 17 July, followed by his father three days later, before his mother succumbed to Covid on 24 July.
"My mother and father had underlying health problems, but they should have had the vaccine. But there was fear-mongering," said Mr Goncalves.
"I spoke to my mum and to my dad and they were sending me information about what they thought about the vaccine.
"I know a lot of people are choosing not to get the vaccine. (But) they don't look at it from any other perspective - why would someone be handing this out if it's going to harm you?
"I empathise with them, they ask 'are we doing the right thing?' But this is going to harm our families and the propaganda has to stop."
Mr Goncalves said the messages of support from friends and family had helped him cope during the difficult time.
He added: "I don't think it's going to get easier for a very long time.
"People have contacted me and offered condolences - I haven't gone through a day since without someone getting in touch.
"It has really helped me."