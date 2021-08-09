A-levels in Wales: Grades set to be above pre-Covid levels
Wales should celebrate this year's A-level grades after the "shambles" of the 2020 results, the education sector has urged.
Official results for A-levels, AS, the Welsh Baccalaureate and vocational qualifications are released on Tuesday.
But most Welsh pupils were given their provisional grades in June.
Results across Wales are set to be higher than pre-pandemic levels after exams were cancelled and final grades based on assessments by teachers.
However, avoiding the "chaos" of last year's results has been a priority after protests led to ministers ditching an algorithm which downgraded thousands of results.
Gareth Evans, director of education policy at the University of Wales Trinity St David, said a repeat of last summer's "farcical" situation was unlikely.
"Students, because they had their grades provisionally way back in June, have had two or three months to come to terms with them and plan their futures accordingly," he said.
"We shouldn't see the fallout, the uncertainty and frankly the shambles that we saw last summer because pupils have had those scores well in advance."
Mr Evans also allayed any concern over "grade inflation" and said this year's results would have equal weight with universities and employers.
"Given everything pupils have been through with regards to Covid - in and out of school, battling isolation, missed teaching time - the least we can allow is a little grade inflation," he said.
"I don't see that being a huge problem. These children have been through a great deal."
One deputy head teacher insisted schools had gone "above and beyond" to ensure results are robust.
"The important thing is to celebrate the success of students," said Matt Salmon, of Swansea's Olchfa Comprehensive School.
"And to make sure we don't lose sight of the fact that these are the right results for the students on the back of what can only be described as an incredibly challenging GCSE and A-level experience for them."
Mr Salmon, also vice president of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) Cymru, said he had more confidence in this year's system than last year when results decided by teachers were downgraded by what he called "the horror of the algorithm".
"I don't think anybody ever wants to repeat that," he said.
'We've been challenged as hard as other years'
Ifan Gwyn, 18, from Ruthin, hopes to study physics at a university in London and feels this years' cohort deserve their grades after so much lost learning.
"We've been challenged just as hard as other years," he said.
"We've missed loads of school, had to adapt really quickly to online lessons, lessons being cancelled at a minute's notice and we've still been given assessments which have challenged us throughout the year."
'Unsettled year'
A-level student Shenona Mitra, 18, from Bangor, said it had a been a hectic and unsettled year.
She said she felt anxious about her results, though her provisional grades mean she is set for a place at medical school after studying Biology, Chemistry and Maths.
"It was a big thing at GCSE, we all went into school and got letters - but I don't think that's going to happen this year," she said.
"There's definitely a bit of apprehension but I'm looking forward to finally seeing that I've got my place at university."
'No surprises'
Oscar Ffredwyn Jones, from Gellilydan near Blaenau Ffestiniog, is spending the summer working at Portmeirion, in Gwynedd, before heading to university with an unconditional offer.
"I'm feeling quite confident about it - you're fairly certain of what grades you're going to be getting [so] I don't think there'll be any surprises," he said.
