Porth Ysgo rescue: Two people rescued from disused mine shaft
Two people were rescued from a disused mine shaft after falling down it and becoming trapped.
One person was airlifted to hospital after suffering "serious injuries" in the fall down the unused mine shaft in Porth Ysgo, on the Llŷn Peninsula.
Cave rescue experts from Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team were flown in on Sunday afternoon to help evacuate the two casualties.
They were joined by coastguard rescue teams and the Welsh Ambulance.
The seriously injured person was airlifted to Ysbyty Gwynedd by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service - EMRTS Wales (Wales Air Ambulance).