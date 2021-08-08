Covid in Wales: Three more deaths and 864 new cases
There have been three further deaths with Covid and another 864 positive cases, according to Public Health Wales (PHW).
It shows there have been 5,626 deaths and 246,205 positive tests in Wales since the pandemic began.
Of the new cases, 79 were in Cardiff, 65 in Bridgend and 62 in Conwy, with Wales' overall case rate down slightly.
Wales moved to Covid alert level zero on Saturday, with social distancing and most other restrictions being lifted.
However, unlike in England, the requirement to wear a mask is not ending in Wales.
They remain mandatory on public transport, shops and other indoor public areas apart from in pubs, restaurants and schools.
PHW's figures cover 24 hours up to 09:00 on Friday as data is no longer published on Saturday.
They show Wales' case rate stands at 132.5 cases per 100,000 people.
Denbighshire recorded the highest in the week to 2 August with 318.7 cases, while Ceredigion recorded 81.2 cases, Blaenau Gwent 87.3 and 88.2 in Pembrokeshire.