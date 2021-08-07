Logan Mwangi: Balloons tribute to boy found dead in river
- Published
About 200 people have gathered to pay tribute to a five-year-old boy who was found dead in a river.
Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore, Aberkenfig, Bridgend county, last weekend.
The community released balloons and bubbles near the scene at Pandy Park on Saturday.
His mother and step-father appeared in court on Friday charged in connection with his death.
County councillor Tim Thomas said Saturday's event showed "just how many people have been touched by this incident".
"There have also been calls for a lasting tribute to Logan," he said.
"Lots of people have contacted me to talk about their feelings.
"Lots of people have been hurt by the incident and I hope there will be some kind of support for those affected."
Resident Jess Saunders said: "We needed to come and see and bring things.
"It's been a big shock. Lots of people have got small children around here - so it's very sad."
Mr Thomas, the councillor for Ynysawdre, said a bench in red - Logan's favourite colour - had been suggested as a lasting tribute.
"Some people have asked if they can contribute towards it," he said.
"I've asked St Brides Minor and Ynysawdre community councils for a bench on behalf of the local community."
Logan's step-father John Cole, 39, has been charged with murder.
He and Logan's mother, Angharad Williamson, 30, both from Sarn, have been charged with perverting the course of justice.
A 13-year-old boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, also appeared in court on Friday charged with perverting the course of justice.