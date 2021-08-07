Bridge-collapse fears trigger alert for Bassaleg homeowners
Fears a bridge could potentially "collapse under its own weight" have led to residents being advised to leave their homes.
Newport City Council said it had closed Old Bassaleg Bridge, which serves properties on Forge Mews in Bassaleg, following a structural review.
The council said temporary accommodation would be provided to anyone who decided to leave their home.
Pedestrian access via a nearby footbridge has also been blocked.
"We have strongly advised the residents of Forge Mews to leave their homes as soon as possible," said a council statement.
"This is because the bridge closure would prevent emergency services from accessing the street in the event of an emergency."
The council said remedial work on the Old Bassaleg Bridge would start as "soon as possible".
"This is a serious situation, and it is our assessment that the bridge poses too great a risk to remain open," it said.