Charge delays slammed as St Asaph man's body 'deteriorates'
- Published
A man's remains are "deteriorating significantly" in a mortuary as prosecutors decide whether to charge a man over his death, an inquest heard.
Rhodri Llewelyn Pryce Gronow, 58, from St Asaph, died on 16 June.
But his body cannot be released for burial until the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decides whether to charge a man arrested over his death.
Coroner John Gittins ordered a second post-mortem and criticised the CPS's "tardiness".
A man was arrested after Mr Gronow died following an incident outside a property in Llys Clwyd, St Asaph, Denbighshire.
'Complex case'
The body cannot be released for burial because the suspect would ask for a second post-mortem examination should any charges be brought against him, his solicitor told a pre-inquest hearing in Ruthin.
Mr Gittins summoned North Wales Police and the CPS to attend the hearing and explain why the case had not progressed.
He was told it was a "complex" case which the CPS had been involved in from the start in terms of advising the force's investigation.
A file is now in the hands of the CPS's serious crime division and a decision on any charges has yet to be reached.
When the inquest was first opened and adjourned on 28 June, the cause of death was given as brain injury with restraint as a factor.
'Points of tardiness'
The coroner called the hearing because of his legal requirement to allow a body to be released to next of kin as soon as possible to allow for burial.
Mr Gittins asked Karen Dixon, of the CPS, if the fact a body was "deteriorating significantly" in a mortuary was a factor when dealing with such cases.
"In any circumstances where there's a death the family would like it concluded the day after," she said. "Unfortunately that isn't always possible."
When Ms Dixon said she did not believe the CPS "could have progressed it any quicker", Mr Gittins disagreed, pointing out she had herself spoken about "points of tardiness" in dealing with the issues.
After hearing it could be another four weeks, or longer, before a decision on any criminal charges is made, Mr Gittins said he had decided to ask for a second post-mortem to be carried out by the pathologist.
He added the arrested man and his legal representatives could have access to the findings if charges were brought.
He adjourned the inquest, asking Ms Dixon to share his concerns with the CPS.