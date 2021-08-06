Family tribute to 'blue-eyed boy' killed on Carmarthenshire farm
- Published
The mother of a three-year-old boy killed on a farm has paid tribute to her "kind, blue-eyed boy".
Ianto Sior Jenkins died after an incident on his family's farm near Efailwen, Carmarthenshire, on Tuesday.
Dyfed-Powys Police said he had been hit by a vehicle.
The boy's mother, Chloe Picton, said in a statement: "Ianto was my inspiration to life, he was a kind little boy who was always smiling and laughing."
She said: "His best friend was his older sister Seren, who were always joined at the hip.
"Ianto loved going to nursery and was excited to start his first day at school in Ysgol Beca in Efailwen in September.
"He loved being out on the farm and going on the tractor with his daddy.
"Ianto and I had a very strong bond, he was 'mummy's little boy' and was always by my side everywhere we went, now that's been taken from me.
"No parent should lose a child and I would like people to respect our wishes, giving us space at this very difficult, heart-breaking time."
People living in the farming community told BBC Wales they were shocked and saddened by the incident.
Dyfed-Powys Police said no-one else was injured and an investigation had been launched.
Ianto's family were being supported by specialist officers, and the Health and Safety Executive and the coroner had been informed, it added.