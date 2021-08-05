I'm A Celebrity: Work planned on Gwrych Castle ahead of ITV return
- Published
Refurbishments to I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! venue Gwrych Castle are planned ahead of the show hitting TV screens later this year.
The show, hosted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, will return to Conwy county for a second year.
This is because of Covid-related problems with travelling to the usual destination in Australia.
Councillors will debate a number of proposals, including extending security fencing.
"Filming at the castle necessitated various temporary works, many of which are included in this application," a report to the planning committee said.
It asks for protective temporary roofs over the dining room and the coach house or blacksmith's shop at the Grade I-listed building to be retained, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The application also asks for permission for the dairy to be re-roofed and new doors.
It says there has been "unprecedented support" for the scheme, with dozens of neighbours writing to the council backing it.
However, a letter from Llanddulas and Rhyd y Foel Community Council raised issues with a number of gates being erected around the site, which it said it was not aware of planning consent being granted for.
In a letter from town clerk Helen Stewart, it says some of these block rights of way.
A heritage statement in the application also outlined plans to reinstate a full permanent roof over the blacksmith's and coach house areas at some point.
It added: "For the time being this space provides essential dry storage as well as space to display further items from both the programme and the castle's history."
Planners will discuss the proposals next week.