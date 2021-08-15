Rhyl: Kirpan education call after Sikh handcuffed at fair
- Published
A man who saw his friend handcuffed and told to leave a Denbighshire funfair for carrying a Sikh ceremonial dagger has called for better training for staff at tourist attractions
Arminder Singh was at Tir Prince Fun Park, Rhyl, with Prabjot Singh and their families when staff saw Prabjot with a kirpan and called police.
He said despite officers realising it was legal to carry a kirpan, they were made to leave the park by the owner.
The park has been asked to comment.
"We couldn't explain what had happened to everybody [in the fair], and it causes pain, it was a very bad experience for us," Arminder Singh said.
While carrying a knife or sword is illegal, the kirpan can be carried by Sikhs for religious reasons as it is one of five symbols, called Kakars, initiated or baptised Sikhs wear.
Mr Singh, from Birmingham, said the group, which included small children, had been left "embarrassed and shocked" after the incident at the funfair on 30 July.
He said a member of staff told Prabjot Singh he had to leave while they were queuing for the bumper rides, saying he was "carrying a knife".
"[The member of staff] thought he was following his duty that there was a sharp object... but it was in a wooden cover, and it isn't even sharp," he said.
Mr Singh said despite them trying to explain their religion, the police were called and they handcuffed his friend shortly after they got off the ride.
"His kid was crying, he saw his dad handcuffed," he said. "He's only been in the country three months, he is on a work permit, he was very scared."
Mr Singh said that after he spoke with officers his friend was released, but a man claiming to be the park owner told them they had to either take off the knives or leave, and escorted them outside.
"I told him we were not going to take it off, we want to have a fun day out with the kids, we carry it day and night... we even wear it in the shower, there's nothing to worry about," he said.
The small business owner said while he understood concerns about people carrying knives, the Kirpan symbolised defence, and he had never used the dagger or been told to take it off before.
"I've never taken it out, I've never needed to in this country... we are very familiar with the law," he said.
What do Sikhs wear?
There are five physical symbols of faith worn by initiated Sikhs (or Amritdhari), called Kakars, each of which has a particular significance.
Also know as the five Ks, the symbols are to be worn at all times, to remind them of the commitment to principals of their faith, including justice, charity, morality, humility and equality.
They are:
- Kes - uncut hair, symbolizing respect for God's will, covered by a turban
- Kara - an iron or steel bracelet, the circle signifying the oneness and eternity of God
- Kangha - a wooden comb, a symbol of self discipline
- Kachehra - long, cotton underwear, representing high moral character and fidelity
- Kirpan - a small dagger or sword, worn next to the body; it signifies the duty of a Sikh to stand up against injustice
Removing the kirpan is a serious matter for Sikhs. It is done rarely and only under extreme circumstances - Sikhs even wear the kirpan while sleeping and bathing.
Source: World Sikh Organisation/ Sikh Council Wales
Sikhs are the fifth largest faith group in Wales, with about 3,000 practicing, according to the Sikh Council of Wales.
Mr Singh said he knew of other incidents where families had been made to leave attractions, and staff needed training so no-one else had to go through the same thing.
In 2017, Drayton Manor theme park revoked its ban on knives after a Sikh family from Coventry was refused access.
"They do teach them health and safety in the fair, but there should be a chapter or a few lines, or a picture, showing what we look like and what we carry," he said.
Mr Singh said while police had to respond to reports of weapons, handcuffing his friend was heavy handed, and also called for better officer education.
'Extensive training'
North Wales Police confirmed officers had been called to the "busy amusement park" after a report of a man with two knives.
The force said the man was handcuffed to ensure the "safety of officers, the man, and the public", adding it was a compliant handcuffing technique.
"Once the circumstances were understood the handcuffs were removed and he was provided with an official record of the stop search. In any circumstance where a weapon is suspected, the use of handcuffs would be a consideration," the force said.
I have been personally briefed on this incident as I recognise both the religious and cultural sensitivity. We are reaching out to the gentlemen affected to discuss the circumstances with him and we will understand and take on board learning for the force— Carl Foulkes (@NWPCCFoulkes) August 4, 2021
In a statement, North Wales Police said it worked with diverse communities, and "constantly seeks to engage over culturally sensitive issues".
"Our officers receive extensive training on these issues, but we will always look to maximise any learning opportunities from each and every incident," they said.
"The force is in the process of trying to contact the gentleman concerned, to address any ongoing concerns he may have."
The BBC contacted the park for comment, but had no response.