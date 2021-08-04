Boy, 3, killed in collision with vehicle at farm in Efailwen
- Published
A three-year-old boy has died after an incident at a farm in Carmarthenshire.
Dyfed-Powys Police said it was called to reports of a "collision involving a vehicle and a child" at an address in the Efailwen area at about 19:00 BST on Tuesday.
The force said the child died at the scene. Nobody else was injured.
An investigation has been launched and the force said the child's family was being supported by specialist officers.
The Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed it had sent an ambulance and two rapid response vehicles to the incident
In a statement, Dyfed-Powys Police said the Health and Safety Executive and the Coroner had been informed.