Heavy rain and thunderstorm warning extended in Wales
Heavy rain could cause flooding and travel disruption in parts of Wales on Wednesday.
The Met Office said up to 30mm in rain (1in) could fall in a few hours with the warning covering Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Powys and Wrexham up to 21:00 BST.
A thunderstorm alert covers the same areas plus Anglesey, Powys and Ceredigion from Friday at 10:00.
Up to 100mm (4in) of rain could fall in hard hit areas, the forecaster warned.
It said there could also be thunder on Wednesday with slow-moving showers meaning "some high rainfall totals".
Friday's thunderstorms could last until 09:00 on Saturday, it said.