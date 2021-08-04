BBC News

Heavy rain and thunderstorm warning extended in Wales

Published
image sourceMet Office
image captionWednesday: Weather warning for rain is in place until 21:00

Heavy rain could cause flooding and travel disruption in parts of Wales on Wednesday.

The Met Office said up to 30mm in rain (1in) could fall in a few hours with the warning covering Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Powys and Wrexham up to 21:00 BST.

A thunderstorm alert covers the same areas plus Anglesey, Powys and Ceredigion from Friday at 10:00.

Up to 100mm (4in) of rain could fall in hard hit areas, the forecaster warned.

It said there could also be thunder on Wednesday with slow-moving showers meaning "some high rainfall totals".

Friday's thunderstorms could last until 09:00 on Saturday, it said.

image sourceMet Office
image captionFriday: Up to 100mm (4in) of rain could fall in some areas

More on this story