Covid vaccines: Three-quarters of 18 to 29-year olds get first jab
- Published
Three quarters of young people offered the Covid vaccination have had their first jab in Wales, according to the latest figures.
There had been concerns that young people were reluctant to have the vaccine due to fears about the impact on health and myths on social media.
Figures show 362,351 of 18 to 29-year-olds have had their first dose of a Covid vaccine, 75% of the age group.
However, 120,706 are still to take up the offer.
It comes as figures, published by Public Health Wales on Wednesday, show four more people have died with Covid in Wales, with 608 new cases reported.
The data also showed Wales' Covid case rate fell to 136.3 new infections per 100,000 people.
Most lockdown rules are set to be eased this weekend, with social distancing laws set to be scrapped, and legal limits on who you can meet and hug set to end.
To date, almost 2.3m people in Wales have had their first dose of a Covid vaccination, with just over 2m having had both doses.
The figures show the youngest age group still has the lowest uptake for first jabs, with numbers also remaining low among 30 to 39-year-olds.
In total, 76% of 30 to 39-year-olds have had their first dose of a vaccine.
This compares to 93.3% of those aged 60 to 64.
Most health boards have been offering walk-in vaccinations to make it easier for younger people, and Wales' deputy chief medical officer for vaccines Dr Gill Richardson has urged friends and families to encourage under-30s to get the jab.
Last week Swansea Bay health board urged younger people to get the jab, amid concerns not enough were taking up the offer.
Dr Keith Reid, director of public health, said: "We know some young people are reluctant to have the vaccine due to myths circulating on social media.
"These state the vaccines cause infertility in women or impotence in men.
"Some people who are young and healthy believe they're better off letting their immune system fight off the virus naturally.
"None of these things are true and it's dangerous to believe them."
In England the UK government has announced that young people would be offered travel and takeaway discounts in order to increase uptake.