Newport e-scooter restrictions consultation after seizures
People are to be given a say on restrictions about using e-scooters in one city centre.
Three have been seized in Newport in recent weeks, according to Sgt Chris Butt from Gwent Police.
The bikes, which can be used on private land in Wales, are being trialled in public areas in England with speeds restricted up to 15.5mph (24.9km/h).
One Newport councillor said some could go much faster, while motorists faced 20mph zones in some areas.
The authority's overview and scrutiny committee agreed to ask the public their views on the use of e-scooters as part of a consultation on a new Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) to prevent anti-social behaviour.
Police in Wales have advised people to know the law on their use as e-scooters are treated as a motor vehicle and subject to the same legal requirements such as MOT, licensing, tax and insurance.
The only e-scooters that can be used on public roads are those rented as part of the UK government-backed trials.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the findings from the public consultation in Newport will have to be balanced with the council's commitment to sustainable travel.
St Julians councillor Phil Hourahine called for rules on e-scooters in pedestrian areas of the city centre to be reviewed and put to the public.
Rogerstone councillor Yvonne Forsey supported the decision to include a question about e-bikes and e-scooters in the public consultation.
Allt-yr-Yn councillor Charles Ferris said: "We have got to the point where we can drive 20mph on the road in a car, but 30mph on an e-scooter."
Trials in London have created "go-slow areas", where the top speed of e-scooters is reduced to 8mph (13km/h) for safety.
Some privately-owned e-scooters can reach up to 68 mph (110 km/h).