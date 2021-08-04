Climate change: Wales 'to build 20,000 low-carbon social homes'
By Steffan Messenger
BBC Wales Environment Correspondent
- Published
Plans to build 20,000 low-carbon social homes for rent in Wales by 2026 are to be set out by the Welsh government's climate change minister, Julie James.
The hope is to tackle both a housing shortage and the nation's greenhouse gas emissions.
Housing associations say it could lead to thousands of jobs and training opportunities.
But the Welsh government's opponents have said they would have gone further and built more.
All the houses will meet what the government describes as "bold, new quality and environmental standards".
Some could even become miniature power stations, using green technology to generate more electricity than they need. This could then be exported to the national grid to supply other homes.
Spending on social housing for rent in 2021-22 is to be doubled, with ministers committing £250m to the project.
'Hugely significant move'
Bethan Proctor, policy and external affairs manager at Community Housing Cymru, said it was a "hugely significant" move.
"It's really going to allow housing associations to begin to decarbonise at pace and scale and will have huge positive impacts," she said.
These could include the creation of 7,000 jobs, 3,000 training opportunities and help produce almost £2bn of economic output in Wales over the next five years, she claimed.
Homelessness charity Shelter Cymru said it welcomed the shift towards building social housing as opposed to so-called "affordable homes", which remained out of reach for many.
"To put it into context, we have approaching 70,000 households in Wales who are on waiting lists seeking social housing," said Shelter's chief executive Ruth Power.
"We also have more than 6,000 people in temporary accommodation and under the right-to-buy policy up to 2016, we lost 139,000 social homes.
"So we absolutely welcome the government's commitment, but that gives you some indication of the scale of the response needed to tackle the housing emergency in Wales."
She also suggested there also needed to be a similar focus on those living in Wales' existing housing stock, which is among "the oldest in the UK".
It is a point also raised by environmentalists, who say the "real challenge" when it comes to cutting greenhouse gas emissions from housing is what to do about the approximately 1.5 million existing homes in Wales.
"We really encourage the Welsh government to come up with a very clear strategy for how to address that older housing stock," said Dr Anna Bullen, innovation lab manager at the Centre for Alternative Technology (CAT) in Machynlleth, Powys.
Modifying green technology and insulation needs to happen "at pace and at scale" because 90% of current homes "will still be in use by 2050", she said.
What did political parties pledge on social housing?
A Welsh government commissioned report in 2018 suggested 21% of the nation's carbon emissions came from housing.
Building 20,000 new low-carbon social homes for rent was a headline policy in Welsh Labour's recent election manifesto, with their opponents pledging higher targets.
The Welsh Conservatives had said it would deliver 100,000 homes over the next decade - 40,000 of which would be social homes.
Plaid Cymru wanted 30,000 social homes as part of a wider package of 50,000 affordable homes to buy and rent, with the Welsh Lib Dems also pledging 30,000 new social homes.
Paul Allen, a coordinator of CAT's Zero Carbon Britain Project, added that while investment in new low-carbon housing was a positive development, all new-build homes now needed to meet "a pioneering net-zero standard".