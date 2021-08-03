Whitchurch: PC denies assaulting suspect during arrest
A South Wales Police officer has denied beating a suspect during an arrest in Cardiff.
PC Rowan Knight is accused of assaulting Christian Summers while on duty in Northern Avenue, in the Whitchurch area of the city, at about 02:00 GMT on 9 January.
The 30-year-old, from Pencoed, pleaded not guilty to one charge of assault by beating at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
He is due to stand trial on 5 October.
PC Knight, who was charged following claims he used excessive force during an arrest, will also appear before the court for a further hearing ahead of the trial on 13 September.