Thunderstorm and heavy rain warning for parts of Wales
- Published
Thunderstorms and heavy rain could cause flooding and disruption to parts of Wales on Friday.
Up to 100mm (4in) of rain could fall in the hardest hit areas from 10:00 BST, the Met Office has warned.
"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater," it said.
The warning covers the six council areas in north Wales as well as Powys and Ceredigion.
"Rainfall totals will vary considerably and not all locations will be affected by the heaviest showers," said the forecaster.