Ceredigion: Closed leisure centres will not reopen until autumn
- Published
Leisure centres are not expected to reopen in Ceredigion until autumn.
In May the council said it was keeping them closed to prevent rises in Covid cases, despite them being open everywhere else in Wales.
But now it says it hopes to reopen them in Cardigan and Plascrug, and the pool in Lampeter.
It said Lampeter and Plascrug pools had had new air handling units installed so they could open safely.
Further work was needed at Plascrug leisure centre, particularly on the squash courts and sports hall.
The courts are being re-plastered and a new floor laid in the hall.
Plascrug, in Aberystwyth, was handed back to the authority after being used by the health board as a field hospital.
There were worries children were being denied survival skills because leisure centres had to stay closed.
Cara Perry, whose daughter is a member of Aberystwyth Swimming Club, previously said "children are missing out".
Ceredigion County Council said: "We recognise the difficulties we have faced with respect to the leisure and pool closures across the county, and have been met with unforeseen challenges at both Plascrug and Lampeter swimming pools.
"Residents are reassured that we are working to rectify these as soon as possible in order to once again provide our full range of facilities for the public".
Once Cardigan leisure centre has been returned from Hywel Dda health board, having been used for vaccinations, work will begin returning that to its original use.
Welsh government guidance allowed gyms, fitness facilities, leisure centres, spas and swimming pools to reopen from 3 May.
The council said all work was "essential" to make the facilities safe.