Abergele: Man in court charged with sister's murder

image captionMatthew Selby appeared at Llandudno magistrates court on Wednesday, charged with murder

A 19-year-old man has appeared in court accused of murdering his teenage sister in a caravan on the north Wales coast.

During a two-minute hearing at Llandudno magistrates court, Matthew Selby from Greater Manchester spoke only to give his name and address and to confirm he understood the charges.

He is accused of murdering Amanda Selby, 15, on Saturday at the Ty Mawr caravan site in Towyn near Abergele.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Mold Crown Court tomorrow.

There was no application for bail.

image captionThe 15-year-old girl died after an incident at Ty Mawr Holiday Park, near Abergele

