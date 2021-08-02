Swansea crash: Tributes to Christopher Montenegro
The motorist who died in a single-vehicle crash in Swansea has been named as Christopher Montenegro.
Mr Montenegro, known as Monty, died in the crash at the junction of Kingsway and Carmarthen Road, Fforestfach, on Sunday at 03:50 BST.
In a statement, his wife said her life would "never be the same without him".
She said the father-of-two, who was 36, "had so many friends and people around that loved him".
"I will somehow have to find the strength to continue on without him," she added.
"I cannot tell you how much of an amazing and brilliant person he was.
"He was a son, brother and, most of all, father to our two beautiful children and life will never be the same without him.
"His passions were his running and hiking and he was such a fit man. He was my rock and the person I turned to as he just always knew what to do."