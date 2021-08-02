Wales weather warning: Thunderstorms set to hit south-east Wales
A weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for large parts of south-east Wales.
The Met Office yellow warning came into force at about 09:40 BST on Monday and covers most counties in the south east, as well as part of southern Powys.
The forecaster has warned of "torrential downpours" which could cause travel disruption, flooding and power cuts.
The warning will remain in place until 23:00.
Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Newport, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Torfaen and Vale of Glamorgan are all covered by the warning.