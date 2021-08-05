Logan Mwangi: Three charged after boy's Bridgend river death
- Published
Two adults and a teenager have been charged after a five-year-old boy was found dead in a river.
Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, was found in the River Ogmore near Pandy Park, Aberkenfig, at about 05:45 BST on Saturday.
John Cole, 39, from Sarn, Bridgend county, has been charged with murder.
Mr Cole, Angharad Williamson, 30, also from Sarn, and a 13-year-old boy have all been charged with perverting the course of justice.
All three have been remanded in custody and will appear at Cardiff Magistrates' Court later.
Senior investigating officer, Det Ch Insp Mark O'Shea, said: "This is a very harrowing case for all involved and I extend my deepest sympathies to Logan's family and friends."
He added that people should "avoid speculation which may prejudice this investigation".
Logan's body was found after reports of concerns for a missing five-year-old on Saturday.
He was found in the river and was taken to Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend where it was confirmed he had died.