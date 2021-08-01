Abergele holiday park incident: Man held as girl, 15, dies
A 15-year-old girl has died following a "domestic disturbance" at a holiday park.
North Wales Police said a 19-year-old man had been arrested following a "serious" incident at Ty Mawr Holiday Park, near Abergele, on Saturday.
Det Supt Mark Pierce said it was a "tragic but isolated incident".
"Our thoughts are with the family who are being supported by specially trained officers at this time," he said.
On Saturday, bosses at the park in Conwy county said they were "shocked and saddened by this tragic incident" that took place inside a caravan "which is now a crime scene".
Det Supt Pierce added: "We would like to thank the staff and management of Ty Mawr, and members of the public both locally and those holidaying, for their support whilst we carry out are investigations.
