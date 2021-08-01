Bridgend river death: Police keep 'open mind' after boy, 5, dies
- Published
Police say they are "keeping an open mind" as an investigation continues into the death of a five-year-old boy whose body was discovered in a river.
He was found near Pandy Park, Sarn, Bridgend, on Saturday morning.
Ch Insp Geraint White said police were "working hard to establish the full circumstances of his death so that we can provide answers to his family".
He said there were a "lot of people in the local community who would like answers about what happened".
"This is an extensive and sensitive investigation and many people have been affected by this death," he said.
South Wales Police was called to a report of missing child at Sarn at 05:45 BST on Saturday.
The boy was taken to Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend where it was confirmed he had died.
His family was being supported by specially trained officers, police said.
"We would request that respect is extended to all those involved, and that people do not speculate about this incident on social media as this is an active investigation," Mr White added.