Blaenau Gwent council boss defends colleague's two salaries
- Published
A council leader has defended paying a senior colleague two salaries.
At a Blaenau Gwent council meeting on Thursday, it was revealed the chairman of a scrutiny committee also gets payment for another council role.
Council leader Nigel Daniels, an independent, said it was "permissible" but Labour called for transparency.
The Independent Remuneration Panel for Wales (IRPW) said councillors should not be paid for more than one senior post within an authority.
Councillor Lisa Winnett said she had been asked in a previous meeting why an unnamed member of the majority independent group was receiving payment for two posts, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Shed added: "Only one extra payment is allowed, not two."
Mr Daniels said: "I've been made aware of the area you are talking about. I'm not going to name individuals, suffice to say there's an additional allowance paid to a chair.
"Receiving a special responsibility allowance from us is permissible, so I'm content."
The revelation came as councillors discussed a proposed increase to their pay which would see their basic salary rise to £14,368.
The IRPW, which decides and sets councillors salary and expenses, has approved a 1.06% rise to councillor's salaries - an extra £150 per year.
Committee chairmen and chairwomen will receive an additional special responsibility allowance (SRA) of £8,793.
'Transparency is all'
Labour group leader Stephen Thomas said: "Transparency is all when it comes to SRA. The public have a right to know who's doing what.
"It may be permissible, but I don't think it's the right thing to do in the face of the public."
Mr Daniels said he recommended the unnamed councillor be appointed to the role because of "experience and knowledge" and his decision had been endorsed by the council.
He added: "I make no apologies for that, it's the right and best placed individual performing the right function on behalf of the authority."