BT: Landlines reconnected after Bangor building fire
- Published
All landlines have now been reconnected after a fire at a BT building left customers in parts of north Wales without broadband and phone services.
Firefighters were sent to the blaze at the building on Garth Road in Bangor, Gwynedd, at 17:40 BST on Thursday.
BT said nobody was hurt and the fire was quickly put out.
It said a very small number of broadband customers were cut off, but all services had been restored by late on Friday morning.
There was no impact on mobile services or fibre broadband customers, but there were reports of people losing internet and phone services in Gwynedd and Anglesey.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it sent four appliances to tackle the blaze.
As a result of a fire in #Bangor some residents in North Wales may be unable to make outgoing calls on their landline. Should you need to call #999 please do so through your mobile provider.— North Wales Police #KeepWalesSafe 🌈 (@NWPolice) July 29, 2021