Crickhowell rape: Police search for masked men after woman attacked
A search has been launched for three men after a woman was raped in a small rural town in the early hours following an attack by men wearing black masks.
The "harrowing" attack happened in a residential cul-de-sac in Crickhowell, Powys, at about 04:00 BST on Tuesday.
Police in mid Wales said three men had approached her near a local primary school and one grabbed and raped her.
The man who carried out the assault is described as tall, in his late teens or early 20s and wearing a baseball cap.
Dyfed-Powys Police said he was wearing Adidas trainers "that were shiny on the side" and was wearing a black face mask.
Detectives said there are no descriptions for the other two, except for the fact they were wearing black face masks.
The attack happened in Hillbrook Court in Crickhowell near the main A40 Brecon Road, which goes through the town.
"We have specialist officers supporting the victim, and her welfare is our focus," said Det Ch Insp Phil Rowe of Dyfed-Powys Police.
"Incidents of this nature are extremely rare in the Dyfed-Powys area.
"Extensive inquiries are being conducted and the public will have seen an increased presence of police officers in the last couple of days in Crickhowell as we investigate this harrowing incident."
Detectives are appealing for people who may have seen the men matching the description in the area between 03:45 and 04:30 on Tuesday or have any CCTV footage to contact the police.