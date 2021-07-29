Storm Evert: Yellow warning for wind on south Wales coast
Forecasters have warned of a likelihood of flying debris and damage to buildings as Storm Evert is set to hit parts of south Wales.
The Met Office said "strong to gale force winds" of up to 65mph in some parts are likely to start from 20:00 BST on Thursday until midday Friday.
The storm is expected to hit south Wales' coast from Monmouthshire in the east, to Pembrokeshire in the west.
Showery to heavy rain is also expected to accompany these high winds at times.
It comes just over a week after the Met Office issued the UK's first extreme heat warning, which saw temperatures in Wales reach highs of 32.2C (88.1F) in Gogerddan, near Aberystwyth.
The areas the wind warning will cover include: Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Pembrokeshire, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea and the Vale of Glamorgan.
Although the likelihood of damage in Wales is lower than in southern England, mobile phone coverage could be affected as well as road, rail and ferry services.
Injuries could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, the Met Office warned.
"Gusts of 45-55mph are expected quite widely with a chance of gusts of 60-65mph in the most exposed coastal spots. Parts of Cornwall and Wales will see the highest gusts. Winds will then ease from the west during Friday morning," the forecaster said.