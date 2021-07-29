Anglesey farmer dies in pick-up truck crash
A farmer has died after a crash in his black pick-up truck in north Wales.
John Owen, 63, was driving his Isuzu Rodeo near Llandyfrydog on Anglesey when he was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon.
The Wales Air Ambulance was called but North Wales Police said Mr Owen died at the scene after the crash on Lon Leidr at about 17:00 BST.
The road was shut for about four hours as forensic officers investigated the cause of the crash.
Police have made an appeal for information and dashcam footage of the vehicle before the incident. The coroner has been informed.