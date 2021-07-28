Caerphilly lumberjack 'not due to work' when crushed by tree
A lumberjack who was crushed by a falling tree was not due to work on the day he died, an inquest has heard.
Ben Thomas, 24, of Aberbargoed, had been due to go to an agricultural show on 15 August 2017.
But he changed his plans when he picked up a new chainsaw and was offered work in Sirhowy Forest, near Cwmfelinfach in Caerphilly county.
"He loved his job", Mark Whitehead, the manager of felling company Tree Finesse, told the inquest in Newport.
Mr Thomas joined the Pontypool company as a contractor in May 2017, having qualified with a so-called "felling ticket" in January.
Mr Whitehead said he had conducted a walk-through of the area of forest to be cut and held a "toolbox discussion" with Mr Thomas and fellow contractor Elliot Wilmer on the day of the incident.
The only hazards they saw, he said, was a mobile phone mast and an area of footpath and forest track open to the public, which would need to be supervised during the felling.
Mr Whitehead decided he and Mr Wilmer would act as banksmen, ensuring safety on the forest track around 50m further down the slope while Mr Thomas felled trees alone.
Mr Whitehead said he did not think Mr Thomas was excited or distracted by using the new saw and, despite qualifying seven months earlier, was confident the work was within his capabilities.
He estimated Mr Thomas had felled 15,000 trees during his time as a subcontractor.
"He was safe, keen and good. Really, really good," Mr Whitehead said of Mr Thomas.
At times visibly distressed, Mr Whitehead told the hearing that after hearing Mr Thomas shout "I'm finished", he had understood that to mean he had completed the job or was taking a break.
He and Mr Wilmer put on their ear defenders and Mr Wilmer began cutting logs on the forest path.
But about five minutes later, they took off the ear defenders and heard the sound of a chainsaw idling. When they ran up the bank, they found Mr Thomas trapped under a fallen tree.
The inquest jury was told Mr Thomas could not be closely and directly supervised because industry guidance states felling trees is a "one-person job".
They were told either Mr Whitehead or Mr Wilmer would have sight of him further down the bank at two trees' distance which, in the case of the 50-year-old larch trees in the forest, was around 50 metres.
Mr Whitehead said although he had no concerns about the quality of Mr Thomas's work, when he looked at photographs of the trees he had cut down on the day he died, he believed they were not the same standard as his other work.
"If I had seen them we would have had a discussion," Mr Whitehead said.
He told the hearing Ben was never under any pressure to fell a quota of trees in a defined timescale.
The inquest continues.