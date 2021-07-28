Snowdon: Two women struck by lightning at summit
- Published
Two women have been hit by a lightning strike on the summit of Snowdon, Wales' highest mountain.
Mountain rescuers said the two were airlifted to hospital after being hit on the 3,560ft (1,085m) peak on Wednesday afternoon.
The Llanberis Mountain Rescue team said it was called out by North Wales Police just after 13:30 BST.
They said one woman "was falling in and out of consciousness", while the other had minor injuries.
Both women were evacuated from the summit to a lower slope, before a coastguard helicopter took them to hospital in Bangor.
Rescuers said neither woman had sustained life-threatening injuries.