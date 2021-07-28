Cardiff kidnapping probe: Police search for Audi Q5
- Published
Police investigating a kidnapping have appealed for information about the location of a missing Audi Q5.
The grey car had false plates when it was used to travel between Cardiff and Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, on 11 and 12 December, police say.
Twelve people from north-west London have been charged and remanded in custody following the incident.
South Wales Police said the victim was being supported by specially trained officers.
The force said a key line of inquiry was to identify the whereabouts of the vehicle and its correct registration number.
It is thought the car could be in the north London or Hemel Hempstead areas.
And detectives believe it may have been hired or borrowed, and had to be returned to the company or owner by 14 December.
The year of manufacture is believed to be between 2017 and 2020 and police say the vehicle is "daytona grey with a pearl effect".
Detectives want to hear from any companies which may have hired such a vehicle in December.
They also want to hear from owners of such vehicles in north London or Hemel Hempstead who had any work done on their Audi Q5 at a garage leading up to Monday 14 December.
In a statement, the force said it wanted to "reassure the public that this appears to have been an isolated incident".