250 new jobs as Cardiff lscience manufacturing plant expands
- Published
A science manufacturing centre in Cardiff is to be expanded creating 250 new jobs over the next two years.
Cytiva is expanding its campus on the Forest Farm Industrial Estate where bioprocessing equipment will be manufactured from the end of the year.
Most of the jobs will be warehouse operators, material handlers, as well as research and development scientists.
About 400 people already work at the site which makes approximately 6,000 other products every year.