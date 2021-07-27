Cardigan murder: Accused in court as man stabbed seven times
A man has appeared before a court charged with murdering a 37-year-old in Ceredigion.
Swansea crown court heard John Williams Bell had been stabbed seven times in the back and was found on the road to Cardigan Bridge in the early hours of Wednesday 21 July.
Ashley Keegan, 22, of Golwg y Castell, Cardigan, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth via video link.
A trial date has been provisionally set for 3 January, 2022.