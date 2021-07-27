Snowdon: Person dies in fall from Crib Goch ridge
A person has died after falling from a ridge on Snowdon.
Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team (LMRT) was alerted by reports the casualty had fallen between 25m and 30m (82-98ft) on the lower slopes of Crib Goch's north ridge.
A police drone unit was called to help locate the person, who was pronounced dead after being airlifted to hospital.
"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased casualty," said the mountain rescue team.
A Coastguard helicopter was involved in the callout on Saturday.
