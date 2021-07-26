'Not all motor watercraft riders are irresponsible
Motor watercraft riders have said they have had a "barrage" of criticism after reports some had disturbed wildlife.
Springwatch presenter Iolo Williams had called for riders to require licences after seeing five riders plough through seabirds off Puffin Island, Anglesey.
Scott Beeland, ambassador for the Personal Watercraft Partnership in north Wales, said motor watercraft users had seen an "unchecked backlash".
The British Trust of Ornithologists (BTO) have called for more enforcement.
After Mr Williams' tweet, North Wales Police's rural crime team said it was "aware of reports of jet skis ploughing through rafts of seabirds on Anglesey".
"Various reports have been made in recent weeks in areas including Puffin Island and South Stack - home to seabirds including auks such as guillemots, razorbills, and puffins" they said on Twitter.
Mr Beeland told Newyddion on S4C it was important not to blame all motor watercraft riders for the actions of a minority.
"If these incidents did happen, then we, as a majority responsible group of people and an industry, are as horrified and disappointed as anyone else," he said.
Watched these 5 jet-skiers go straight through a raft of auks off Puffin Island today. Later, 6 jet-skiers came down the Afon Conwy, scaring everything in their path. This has to stop! @bardseyben @NWPolice pic.twitter.com/H0aObvJ7va— Iolo Williams (@IoloWilliams2) July 18, 2021
"As in every walk of life, there are a small minority of people who let the responsible majority down. That's not unique to jet-skiers though."
Mr Beeland said he would like to see the Royal Yacht Association's (RYA) personal watercraft proficiency courses made mandatory for riders.
But the RYA said while it was "saddening" to hear of the reports, it did not agree with mandating personal watercraft (PWC) courses.
"Just as important as understanding how to use a PWC safely is the need to work closely with the sector to ensure that the anti-social behaviour of a very small number of PWC users is called out as and when it occurs," said Richard Falk, of the RYA.
'Minority of jet skiers'
The British Trust of Ornithologists said it wanted to see local councils crack down on anti-social behaviour at sea.
"It's probably a minority [of motor watercraft users] - the majority of them behave perfectly well, follow the Marine Code, and there's no problem at all," said Kelvin Jones, of the BTO in Wales.
"But you do have these irresponsible individuals who seem to think they have this God-given right to do what ever they want on jet skis.
"I would say it's down to the councils. They have to make sure there are proper launching places, and in launching with them you need to be registered with them, have insurance, do a basic training course."
But one Anglesey councillor said it would be "impossible" for the council to monitor all 100 slipways on the island.
"We do put things in place," said Carwyn Jones.
"We encourage people to have training before they go out on the waterway and also we offer a discount for people who've had training on jet skis.
"We've got a marine code in place, we educate people, but managing this whole coastline is impossible. But we do our best and we do what we can."