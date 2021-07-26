Caerphilly lumberjack killed felling trees died from asphyxia, inquest hears
- Published
A lumberjack was crushed to death by a tree while clearing part of a forest on a steep bank, an inquest has heard.
Ben Thomas, 24, from Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, suffered severe head and chest injuries while working at Sirhowy forest on 15 August 2017.
He was found by a member of the public but was pronounced dead at the scene, where he had been working for Pontypool-based Tree Finesse.
The inquest heard cause of death was crush asphyxiation and lacerated lungs.
Pathologist Dr Majid Rashid gave written evidence stating Mr Thomas had suffered fractured ribs as a result of blunt trauma.
Toxicology tests found no evidence of alcohol or drugs in his system.
Forestry work
A jury at Newport Coroner's Court heard the company had been subcontracted by Natural Resources Wales to clear trees at Sirhowy forest in Caerphilly county.
Mr Thomas's father said in a statement his son had joined the company in April 2017 and loved being outdoors.
He had completed qualifications in forestry work in January of that year.
The inquest also heard Mr Thomas had previously worked as a scaffolder and had found the job with Tree Finesse after writing a post on Facebook and talking to friends.
His father said he rarely worked a full week for the Pontypool-based firm and often worked short days.
The inquest, which is being heard by a jury of five women and four men, is expected to last the rest of the week.